SALINA, Kan. Phillip "Phil" Don Close, 79, of Salina, Kansas, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Phil was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Donald and Grace (Schneider) Close. Phil grew up in Sabetha and attended school in Sabetha. During high school, he worked at Summers Market and Kirks Standard Station, both in Sabetha. Phil graduated from Sabetha High School in the class of 1961. After graduation, he attended Highland Community College before joining the Kansas Army National Guard in 1964 where he commonly became known as Sergeant Tact.

