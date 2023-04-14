SALINA, Kan. Phillip "Phil" Don Close, 79, of Salina, Kansas, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Phil was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Donald and Grace (Schneider) Close. Phil grew up in Sabetha and attended school in Sabetha. During high school, he worked at Summers Market and Kirks Standard Station, both in Sabetha. Phil graduated from Sabetha High School in the class of 1961. After graduation, he attended Highland Community College before joining the Kansas Army National Guard in 1964 where he commonly became known as Sergeant Tact.
Phil married Linda Sue Wetzel on Dec. 5, 1965, in Morrill, Kansas, at the Morrill Baptist Church. After their marriage, Phil worked as the produce manager at a grocery store in Emporia, Kansas. Then, in May of 1968, the National Guard was called up to go on active duty at Fort Carson, Colorado. In Nov. of 1968, Phil was sent to Vietnam and served near Saigon. Late in 1969, Phil returned to the United States and resumed his studies at Highland Community College. He also worked at the Bern Meat Locker in Bern, Kansas, worked at Aristo Meat Company in Holton, Kansas, and worked at the Haag Meat Locker in Fairview, Kansas. He eventually worked full time at the Kansas National Guard.
Phil and Linda had two children, Brian Don Close born in 1973 and Lori Ann (Close) Jefferson born in 1972. The family lived in Sabetha, Kansas, until 1979, when they moved to Hiawatha. Phil proudly remained in the National Guard serving full-time in Hiawatha, until his retirement in 2003.
After retiring, Phil worked at the Hiawatha Landfill. Also, when the Hiawatha National Guard was called up to go overseas, Phil worked at the Hiawatha Armory doing administrative work. Phil and Linda moved to Concordia, Kansas and ultimately ended up residing in Salina, where they have lived since 2008. Phil spent his retirement doing honey-dos for Linda, growing his beloved tomatoes and vegetables, going to yard sales, and making his weekly runs to Menards.
He also enjoyed watching Kansas sports, professional wrestling, and his favorite NFL team, the Denver Broncos. What Phil enjoyed most though was his weekly chats with old classmates, guard buddies, and the many friends he had made through the years. Phil was always willing to help friends and family with whatever they needed and no matter what time of day.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Joyce Wood.
Phil is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Brian of Salina; his daughter, Lori of McKinney, Texas; his nieces, Christy (Wood) Jones, Cathy (Wood) Orgeron, and Becky (Wood) Murphy; and various cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Memorial contributions in honor of Phil are suggested to the VFW at heroes.vfw.org.
Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha is assisting the family with Phils arrangements and service.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.