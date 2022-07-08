Joyce Coelho
Joyce Coelho, 80, of Hiawatha, passed away on June 30, 2022.
She worked in medical records for Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha for many years.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joe and Willa Viera; brother, Joseph Viera; daughter, Renee Ponciano; and son-in-law, Randy Korthanke.
She is survived by: her children: Joseph Coelho (Denise) of Tulare, California, John Coelho of White Cloud, Kansas, Karen Korthanke of Robinson, Kansas, Lisa Costa (Mark) of Hiawatha and Michelle Branco (Brent) of Tulare; 19 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Family visitation to be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S. 7th Street Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Private sunset burial service.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.