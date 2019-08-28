IOLA, Kan. Dr. Robert W. Coffland, age 73, of Iola, Kan. passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute, Kansas.
Bob was born May 5, 1946, to William and Esther (Nance) Coffland in Horton, Kansas.
Bob lived in Fairview, Kansas and attended school there until the sixth grade. The family then moved to Emporia where he attended Roosevelt high school graduating in 1964. Bob graduated from Emporia State University. He then graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1986 with a doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine.
Bob has resided in the Iola area for the last thirty years. He owned and operated Coffland Chiropractic Center for many years in Iola. After moving to Iola, Bob met many friends including lifelong friend Patti Whitcomb. Bob enjoyed traveling, especially to see the mountains and the oceans. He also enjoyed his simple way of living, believing that life was more than monetary possessions. Bob was the type of person to give up anything to help or heal anyone or anything.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Bertha M. Kesling.
Bob is survived by: two sisters, Dorothy M. Parman of Sabetha, Mary E. Winsor; and husband, Jim of Raymore, Missouri; multiple nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
A visitation for Bob will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Venue.
Cremation will then take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in honor of Bob can be made to Hope Unlimited and Allen County Animal Rescue Facility and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
