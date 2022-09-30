TOPEKA, Kan. Cheryl Wood Coffman, 74, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Wathena, Kansas, Healthcare and Rehab. Cheryl was born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Harold and Adeline Valindo Wood. Cheryl graduated from ACCHS in Effingham, Kansas, in 1966. After graduation she worked for Ft. Leavenworth, HUD, Forbes Field and the Kansas National Guard.
She was a loving wife and protective mother and hardworking grandmother. Cheryl enjoyed her family very much, going to Hawaii with her husband Ron and going to the casino. In her younger years she loved driving fast, hanging out with friends in Atchison and Valley Falls.
Cheryl married Phil Sanchez and from this union they had two sons, Tony and Tim. They were later divorced. She later married Randy Chase and from this union they had one son, Matthew. She later married Ron Coffman whom she was married to at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Alejandra Sanchez; a brother, Charles; and a sister, Yvonne.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; three sons, Tony Sanchez, Tim (Brandi) Sanchez and Matthew Chase; grandchildren, Iszabela and Aytumn Sanchez, Anthony and Andrew Sanchez and Darryn Lee; sister, Janis (Kenn) Krug; and brother, Steve Wood; three stepchildren from Ron, Michael Coffman, Shelly Coffman and Marcia Howell and their families, all of Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, in Horton, Kansas.
