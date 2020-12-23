Cole, Jerry E. 1941-2020

Jerry Eugene Cole, 79, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Onawa, Iowa, on May 7, 1941, son of George and Margaret (Hogencamp) Cole Sr.
He attended Onawa Public School. He served his country as a US Marine during the Vietnam War.
He married the sun in his sky, Candice Jimeson, on May 2, 1978.
He most recently worked at Brockhoff Manufacturing for many years, before retiring in 2004.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Cory and Ashley of Lansing; an honorary daughter, Andrea and Mille of McPherson, Kansas; six grandchildren: Caitlyn, Cali, Nicholas, Brody, Tyler, Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Jeremiah Scott Cole; five brothers: Bob, Charles, Myron, George and Keith; five sisters: Ruth, Mary, Louise, Susan, and Catherine; and his parents.
Jerry requested there not be an official service and the family will have a private celebration of life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans Courthouse Memorial Renovation Project, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message of note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.