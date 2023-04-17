Collins Sr., William R. 1945-2023

On April 13, 2023, heaven welcomed a new caretaker. William (Bill) R. Collins, Sr., left this earth with a legacy of public service, colorful (and sometimes true) stories, and a spirit of incredible generosity.

Bill was born June 24, 1945, to Wayne Collins and Margaret (Grace) King Collins in Sparks, Kansas. Growing up with 16 siblings, Bill learned the value of relationship, hard work, perseverance, and commitment. He attended schools in Sparks, and later a drafting trade program. Losing a limb at age 14 would make many bitter, but Bill made the most of this challenge and any he encountered in life. He pursued and attained many of his goals in life, with little more than shear determination and hard work.

