Collins Sr., William R. 1945-2023

On April 13, 2023, heaven welcomed a new caretaker. William (Bill) R. Collins, Sr., left this earth with a legacy of public service, colorful (and sometimes true) stories, and a spirit of incredible generosity.
Bill was born June 24, 1945, to Wayne Collins and Margaret (Grace) King Collins in Sparks, Kansas. Growing up with 16 siblings, Bill learned the value of relationship, hard work, perseverance, and commitment. He attended schools in Sparks, and later a drafting trade program. Losing a limb at age 14 would make many bitter, but Bill made the most of this challenge and any he encountered in life. He pursued and attained many of his goals in life, with little more than shear determination and hard work.
Bill married his wife of 47 years, Mary Thompson Collins, on Feb. 11, 1967, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Together, they welcomed three daughters and a son, raising their family in Hiawatha. Their home welcomed all, and was filled with friends, family, dancing, cards, laughter, and many memories.
Although not a particularly tall man, Bill enjoyed going big in all aspects of his life. He planted and harvested a huge vegetable garden every season, taking some for his family, and sharing most with others. He hosted over-the-top outdoor Christmas and Halloween displays, complete with animatronics, lights, sounds and music for the communitys enjoyment. And when he told a tall talewell, it was usually quite a doozy.
Bill was a dedicated public servant, serving the city of Hiawatha for nearly 30 years as a city commissioner, and retiring as Mayor in 2023. Bill believed that serving the community involved being available, accountable, and seen. His red pickup was a common site each morning as he cruised the city, checking on the progress of projects, visiting with residents, and looking for opportunities for improvement. He believed Hiawatha was a great place to live and worked tirelessly to make it even better.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary; siblings, Barbara Edie, Jan Stonebarger, Sue Hall, David Collins, Butch Collins, Leonard Collins, and Denny Collins.
Survivors include his special friend, Glenda Rieger; daughters, Stacey (Eric) Wilhelm, Shelly (Dan) Haverkamp, Tammy (Steve) Thompson, son Bill (Dia) Collins, Jr.; siblings, Pat Pfaffly, Margaret Brassfield, Kathy Campbell, Anita Rounds, Dan Collins, Edward Collins, Rick Collins, Randy Collins and Tim Collins; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bills life is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon, Tuesday where the family will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in care of the funeral home to be designated later.
