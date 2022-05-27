Cooper, Terrance V.

Terrance V. Cooper
Terry was born in Hiawatha and graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas.
Terry worked as a Respiratory Therapist in Kansas City before going into Medical Equipment sales. He ran several successful businesses before retiring.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Ruth and Wyatt Cooper; sister, Sandy Scraper (Dave); and brother, Dave Cooper (Terry).
He is survived by: his wife, Betsy; sisters, Gwen Miller (Jack) and Patty Hill (Tim); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rest In Peace. We all miss you.
No services scheduled at this time. As published in the Hiawatha World.
