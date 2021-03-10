IOLA, Kan. Craig Corbet, 68, of Iola, Kansas, died unexpectedly Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Iola.
He was born in Hiawatha, Kansas, the son of Murl and Dolores (Smith) Corbet, on July 19, 1952. The family lived in Hiawatha until 1961 when they moved to Garden City, Kansas. In 1965, they moved to Yates Center, Kansas, where Craig graduated from Yates Center High School in 1970.
He served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam from 1970 to 1974 and in the Air National Guard from 1974 to 1976. Craig was a member of the American Legion in Yates Center for 19 years. He was also a regular blood donor.
Craig enjoyed traveling the world with his good friend, Greg. He spent a great deal of his time enjoying visits with family and friends. Craig always had music playing wherever he was at. He owned and operated the Leroy Locker in Leroy Kansas from 1985 to 2001. In recent years he retired from Gates in Iola in 2019.
Craig is survived by his son, Christopher and wife Stephanie of Coeur dalene, Idaho; and daughter, Shannon Swanson of Spring Hill, Kansas; two sisters, DeeAnn Freeman and husband Jim of Overland Park, Kansas, Karen Berman and husband Dave, of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Emily, Amelia, Caden, Carter, and Crosby; and two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Olivia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
Craig was loved by many for his wisdom and gentle spirit. He will be greatly missed.
All are welcome to attend his service that will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. Military honors a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home-White Post #66, Hiawatha American Legion sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Livestreaming will be done thru the Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.