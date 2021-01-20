Covert, Dalton G. 1960-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. Dalton Glenn Covert, age 61, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home, Sabetha, Kansas.
He was born in Hiawatha, Kansas, on Jan. 5, 1960, to Howard Earl and Veta H. (Glenn) Covert. He was a lifelong Robinson area resident where he grew up, attended school there, prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School.
Dalton served on the Robinson Fire Department for 33 years from 1978 until 2011 and farmed with his brother, Dayton, all of his life. He married Irene Kout on March 7, 1992, and legally adopted his daughter, Sierra (Stortz), on Dec. 7, 1992.
Dalton is survived by his wife, Irene, Robinson, Kansas; daughter, Sierra Stortz and husband Brandon, Ottawa, Kansas; his two grandchildren, Isabelle and Harrison; his brother, Dayton Covert and wife Eileen, Robinson; nephew, Brett Covert and wife Karie and children, Hiawatha; and niece Laura (Covert) Miller and husband Dave, Pittsburg, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Veta Covert.
Visitation services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Robinson Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
Please remember the family during this critical time by sending a card or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
