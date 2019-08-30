Covert Jr., Wayne 1962-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Wayne Covert Jr., 56, Hiawatha, died Aug. 19, 2019, at an Omaha, Nebraska hospital.
He was born at Hiawatha, Dec. 14, 1962, one of four children born to Wayne Arthur Sr. and Darlene Bauer Covert.
He grew up in Hiawatha where he attended schools, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1981.
Right out of high school, he started work with Reese Construction, Scandia, Kansas, where he worked with his uncles. Wayne continued work in the construction field most of his working career.
In recent years, he spent working in the fiber optics field, until declining health forced him to retire in 2018.
Even though his work took him all over the Midwest and stayed in motels days at a time, he always considered Hiawatha his home.
Wayne recently moved to Omaha to be near his daughter, also to be near a hospital for cancer treatment.
Wayne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Hiawatha.
He was known to do without to help someone else in need.
His family was so very important to him. Waynes nieces and nephews affectionately called him Uncle Corn Dog.
He was born into the St. Louis Cardinals family, loved fishing (especially with his Grandmother Covert) and could not be anything but a diehard Jayhawk Basketball fan.
Survivors include: his mother, Darlene Covert, of Hiawatha; daughter, Kortnie Williams (James), of Fremont, Nebraska; sisters, Jackie Bianchi (Tim), of Hiawatha, and Sandy Walker, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brother, Charlie Covert, of Lawrence, Kansas; half-brothers, Michael Covert (Melissa), of Greenwood, Louisiana, and David Covert (Shawna), of McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren: Izabella, Cameron and Branden.
Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by: his father; grandparents; aunt; uncles; and a nephew.
A Celebration of Waynes life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Zion Lutheran Church, of Hiawatha. Rev. Michael Dunaway will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with expenses and may be sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
