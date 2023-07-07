DES MOINES, Iowa Frances (Fran) Cowan was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas. She died in Des Moines, on June 28, 2023, following complications of a stroke.

Fran married her high school sweetheart, Dave Cowan, in 1961, and together they raised two sons. Rick lives in Seattle with his wife, Shelley. Mark lives in Des Moines with his wife, Kim. Fran is also survived by her brother Bill Langsdorf, Topeka, Kansas.

