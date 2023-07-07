DES MOINES, Iowa Frances (Fran) Cowan was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas. She died in Des Moines, on June 28, 2023, following complications of a stroke.
Fran married her high school sweetheart, Dave Cowan, in 1961, and together they raised two sons. Rick lives in Seattle with his wife, Shelley. Mark lives in Des Moines with his wife, Kim. Fran is also survived by her brother Bill Langsdorf, Topeka, Kansas.
Fran was a loving, adventurous, and caring mother to her boys, but she really perfected the art of being a grandmother to Isaac, Jacob, and Kate. She rarely missed a ball game or a grandson date at Tasty Tacos. When granddaughter, Kate came along, Fran visited Seattle every summer and went to soccer games in all kinds of weather.
Her long career as a buyer for Younkers allowed Fran to travel extensively within the United States and around the world. She later enjoyed trips to Europe with friends in her retirement. She and Dave were known to road trip nearly every summer, usually visiting National Parks around the country, but particularly Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, a favorite destination throughout her life.
After Dave passed in 2008, Fran made many new and dear friends who remained fixtures in her life until the end. Together they enjoyed Civic Center productions and going out to eat, especially happy hours. Fran served as the treasurer of her homeowners association; she was active in her local chapter of P.E.O. (an organization devoted to the promotion and education of women); and she worked to end the practice of puppy mills in Iowa. Fran was also a voracious Mah Jong player, meeting with her regular group for years, and even continuing Zoom games during Covid.
There will be a Celebration of Frans life on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Iles Dunns Funeral Home, at 2121 Grand Avenue in Des Moines.
