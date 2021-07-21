BROOKLINE STATION, Mo. Charles Kenneth "Chuck" Crawley II, 67, of Brookline Station, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Salina, Kansas.
Charles was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 20, 1954, a son of the late Orpha Irene (Lawrence) and Charles Kenneth Crawley, I.
He was a retired minister from White Cloud Community Christian Church in White Cloud, Kansas, and worked at Ag Partners in Denton, Kansas.
On Aug. 3, 1973, Chuck married Jean McCollum in St. Joseph.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Crawley; two daughters, Tanya Penn (Rodney), of Salina, Mindy Burch, (Matt) of Hoschton, Georgia; two sons, Chuck Crawley III, of Springfield, Missouri, David Crawley, (Rachel) of Horton, Kansas; sister, Caroline Crawley; and brother, Tom Crawley, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many extended family members.
Chuck is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Crawley; sister, Anna Rowland
Cremation has been chosen and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to White Cloud Community Christian Church, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, KS 67401.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook. As published in the Hiawatha World.
