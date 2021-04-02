Crowe, Sharon 1958-2021

Sharon Crowe, 62, of the Pemberton Village Apartments in Hiawatha, died March 16, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital-KU Campus in Topeka, transferred hours earlier from Hiawatha, being treated for heart issues.
She was born Aug. 8, 1958, at Fort Poke, Louisiana, the daughter of David and Barbara Schultz Burch. She grew up as an Army brat, moved with her family overseas where they lived several places in the United States including Germany, Colorado, and Kansas City, Kansas, which is where she met her future husband.
Sharon worked in fast food places like McDonalds as a kid growing up and the occupation evidently stuck as that is what she did most of her life. She worked at Walmart and in the deli, the casinos in NE Kansas, before working for Three Rivers Home Health for a time.
She married Michael Crow, July 3, 1999, in KCKS. He is left at home. Also surviving are two brothers, David Burch, Jr., of Oklahoma, and Gary Burch of Missouri.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Floyd and John.
A Celebration of Sharons life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory to help with final expenses may be sent to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Leave a note of remembrance at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
