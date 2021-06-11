Carol H. Crumb
OTTAWA, Kan. Carol Howard Crumb, 93, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Powhattan Cemetery, Brown County, Kansas.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Hope House c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Carols Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
