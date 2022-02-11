Linda Curless
Linda Curless, 71, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully Feb. 8. 2022, at Highland Care Center where she has been a resident for the past 10 years.
Linda was born at Garden City, Kansas, next to the oldest born to Alva LeRoy Roy and Elizabeth Betty Arnold Spicer.
When she was young, the family moved to the Hiawatha area to assist in the care of Roys mother. Linda grew up here, where she attended Hiawatha schools, graduating from Hiawatha High School in 1969 prior to attending Miltonvale Wesleyan College, where she studied law.
To say Linda had a strong work ethic, was vastly understated! Just about her entire life she held down two jobs, working one then the other. She worked in the kitchen at Maple Heights Nursing Home when Matt was young, folded and carried papers, made donuts at Caseys and as an aide for home health. Most of her full time jobs included 26 years at Flair Fold and at Walmart a number of years before retiring.
When Linda had spare time, she enjoyed bowing. Her and Elsie Guy traveled to several state championship tournaments through the years.
She married Roy John Curless, May 26, 1972, at the Wesleyan Church in Willis, Kansas. They made their home on the edge of Hiawatha where they raised their son, Matthew. He died July 14, 2008.
Survivors include: her son, Matt of Hiawatha; two brothers, Bob Spicer and Jim Spicer, both of Hiawatha; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Stahl.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Monday where the family will meet starting at 1 p.m. prior to leaving to go in procession to Claytonville Cemetery, for graveside service.
Chaplin David Burnworth will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Linda Curless Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
