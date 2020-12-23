RESERVE, Kan. Joyce M. Curry, 81, of Reserve, died Dec. 17, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was born May 28, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Bryan and Juanita (Galraith) Bates.
She married William Speckhals on July 7, 1956; They were later divorced. She then married John Curry on Oct. 7, 1967, in Kansas City.
Joyce lived in Richmond, Missouri before moving to Kansas City, after marrying Mr. Curry. They made their home in Kansas City, where she was a homemaker. They moved to Reserve in May of 1973, and have lived there since.
Survivors: husband, John Curry, of Reserve; sons, John Speckhals of Hiawatha, Larry peckhals of Waverly, Missouri; step-daughter, Cindy Burkett of Key Largo, Florida; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and other family members.
Preceded by: her parents and a step-son, John Curry, Jr.
Open viewing and visitation will begin on Monday afternoon, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Richard Lehmkuhl officiating.
Interment will be in Steele Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed on Dorr and Clark Funeral Homes Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dorrandclarkfuneralhome.
Dorr & Clark Funeral home, 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. (402)-245-2424.
More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
