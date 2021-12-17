Curtis, Marian K. 1920-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Marian Karleen Overfield Curtis, long-time resident of Lawrence, passed away Aug. 4, 2021.
Marian was a Lawrence resident for 53 years, before residing at Eudora Medicalodges.
Marian K. Overfield was born Nov. 13, 1920, in Brown County, Kansas, daughter of Verner and Rosa Mae Overfield and sister to Katherine Lear. Marian shared her many precious memories of her time spent growing up on a small farm, as well as many years attending a one-room schoolhouse, often going by wagon being driven by horses, over snow covered roads.
Marian was a graduate of Hiawatha High School in 1939, and attended Highland Community College, afterwards gaining employment as a civil service employee.
She enjoyed work as a secretary during WWII for five years, and working with the Army Air Forces Medical Services Program in Kansas City, Kansas.
She also enjoyed work as a secretary for 20+ years with Cooperative Farm Chemical Plant, as well as many travels abroad before her retirement. She was an active member of a parent organization, volunteering for many years with a Lawrence chapter called Parents without Partners, founded in 1957.
Her only marriage was to Clyde H. Curtis in Dec. of 1946, in Hiawatha, moving to Parsons, Kansas, where her two children were born. The marriage was dissolved in 1961.
She is survived by: her son, Lawrence Curtis; daughter, Cynthia Petrehn Curtis; grandchildren: Angela Longhurst, Mae Rose Petrehn and Robert Curtis.
She was a lifetime Christian, with a devout faith in God throughout her life, sharing her faith with many family and friends. All of Marians family will always remember her as a loving mother and grandmother, who always gave of herself to all who knew her, and who genuinely appreciated family members and friends.
There will be a burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha at a later date.
For more information and to post condolences, please visit: warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
