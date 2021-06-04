Daily, Judith A. 1950-2021

Judith Ann Daily, 71, formerly of Hiawatha, died Saturday evening, May 29, 2021, at Bryan West Hospital Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska, from complications arising from covid pneumonia.
Judy was born Jan. 20, 1950, at Severance, Kansas, the daughter of Samuel Floyd and Erma Leona Heaston McNett and has lived in the northeast Kansas area most of her life. She grew up at Severance, where she attended schools there prior to graduating high school. She operated a machine at Flair Fold Shutter Plant in Hiawatha for 13 years until it closed.
She attended faithfully at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church in Hiawatha until recent months. She formerly was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Hiawatha where she served as Sunday School teacher for a number of years. Judy was devoted to her God, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very personable to visit with, and a great sense of humor.
She married Donald Daily, Dec. 22, 1967, at Severance and had made Hiawatha their home until his death April 16, 2018. She in recent months moved to Marysville, Kansas, to be near family.
Survivors: her children, Donnie Daily (Judith Watton) of Havensville, Kansas; daughters, Wendy Bradley (Tim Shalla) of Fairbury, Nebraska, and Donna Oldridge of Glenwood, Iowa; her siblings: Don, Cheryl, Ben and Vicki; 11 grandchildren with 23 great-grandchildren.
Judy was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Samuel, Raymond, Ernie, Ronnie McNett; grandson, Tad Michael Clary; and great-grand-daughter, Sua Duenow.
A Celebration of Judys eternal life is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Calvary Temple. Pastor Jim Farris and Sheldon Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Hiawatha Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and until 11 a.m. Thursday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Thursday at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Judy Daily Memorial Fund which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
MASKS ARE OPTIONAL
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which also includes Livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
