Richard Thomas Davidson, Sr., 85, of Hiawatha, died Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph.
Richard was born, July 11, 1933, near Platte City, Missouri, the oldest of seven children of Donald and Billie Willhoite Davidson, and grew up in the Dearborn, Missouri area where he attended the one room grade school Swamp College, later graduating from Camden Point High School.
He assisted his family with the tobacco farming operation before enlisting in 1951 to serve in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy, discharged at the rank of BT3 in 1955.
Richard loved to go fishing and hunting, didnt matter what he caught or shot, as long as he could eat it! He loved spending time with his family.
He married Mona M. Myers April 17, 1955 at Camden Point, Missouri.
They lived in Kansas City until moving to Kansas in 1969. He loved the farm and continued to help area farmers until working for Wilde Tool Plant, Flair Fold Wood Shutter Plant, finally retiring from farming as his health wouldnt permit it. Mona died Dec. 16, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Billy Clay, Roger, Donald; and sister Shirley.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Davidson, Jr. (Amanda) of Hiawatha, Robert Davidson (Nancy) of Mayetta, Sean Davidson of Hiawatha, a daughter Michelle Martindale (Roger) of Everest, Kansas; two sisters, Rebecca Lewis of St. Louis, Missouri, Sandra Timber of Kansas City, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A joint visitation/service will be held to celebrate the lives of Mona and Richard, date and time to be announced
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the American Cancer Society sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha 66434, who is assisting the family.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.