Davidson, Roger W. 1939-2020

WYMORE, Neb. Roger W. Davidson, age 80, of Wymore, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.
He was born in Hiawatha, Kansas, on Sept. 11, 1939, to Joseph and Alice (Brook) Davidson.
He was a 1957 graduate of Enterprise High School, in Enterprise, Kansas, and attended the Law Enforcement Academy, in Hutchinson.
Roger served his country in the United States Navy.
On Oct. 8, 1961, Roger was united in marriage to Patricia Johansen.
He worked as a law enforcement officer for 37 years, where he served on the force in Ulysses, Kansas, and Scott City, Kansas, and served as chief of police, in Scott City, and Marquette, Kansas.
Roger was a member of the Patriot Guard, Norman Bitting American Legion Post 27, the American Legion Riders, Christian Motorcycle Association and the International Brotherhood of Motorcycle Campers.
He was a faithful husband and father, and enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, traveling, camping, mission-work and visiting with every person he encountered.
He was a genuine and compassionate person who taught those closest to him never to judge.
Those left to mourn his passing are: his wife of 58 years, Pat, of Wymore; sons, Bryan Davidson and wife, Joy, of Wymore, and Chet Davidson and wife, Tiffany, of Surfside Beach, Texas; grandchildren: Eli (Sheena) Davidson, Rose (Timothy) Catlett, Ty Davidson, Zach (Emily) Davidson, Fawn Davidson, (special friend, Trevor Dorn) Holly Davidson and Benjamin Davidson; six great-grandsons; sister, Roberta Kidwell; sister-in-law, Evelyn Davidson; many nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers, Alvin and Dean Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Wymore Church of Christ, with Clayton Lundstedt officiating.
Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, in Hiawatha, beginning approximately at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, in Wymore, with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and at the church one hour prior to the service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the familys choice for future designation, with the funeral home in charge.
These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, in Wymore.
Sign Rogers online register book at www.ghchapel.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
