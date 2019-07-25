Davis, Christina

Christina Davis
ROBINSON, Kan. Christina May (Butrick) Davis, 69, of Robinson, KS died July 18th, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
She was born July 18th, 1950, to Norman Gene Butrick and Donna Marie (Wolfe) Butrick, in Sabetha, KS. She grew up in Hiawatha, KS, where she attended and graduated from Hiawatha High School.
Christina married Ralph W. Davis, Jr. on May 28, 1968 at the Baptist Church in Hiawatha. They moved to Robinson shortly after their first child was born and spent the rest of her life in Robinson. She and Ralph were blessed with two children, Dona and Rick.
Chris was very involved in the Robinson Community and the Robinson United Methodist Church. She was the Youth Group Leader, UMW president, and sang in the Choir at the Church. She also taught Sunday school and Bible school. Chris, Ralph and friends, Sharilyn and Steve Gilbert, restarted the Robinson Baseball program and ran the concession stand when their kids were young.
She was a Girl Scout leader for over 10 years, holding meetings and annual day camps at the Brown County State Lake. Her passion was kids.
When she was first married she would babysit, then she was able to continue her passion by becoming the Robinson Middle School lunch lady, later their secretary. The Robinson Middle School closed and was transferred to Hiawatha where she served as their secretary. She held this position for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothe,r Marty Butrick; infant sister, Carolyn Butrick; grandson, Nick Ploeger; many aunts and uncles.
Chris is survived by: her husband, Ralph; daughter Dona (Willard) Enke ,of Robinson: son, Rick (Amanda) Davis, of New Albany, Ohio; sister, Andi Wallace, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Ploeger, of Atchison, CMCS Hannah (Daymond Wallace) Ploeger of Sicily, Italy, Madeline Davis and Ella Davis of New Albany; great-grandson, Andrew Ploeger, of Atchison, another great-grandson to be born in Sept.;
Also surviving is: an aunt, Karen Millenbruch of Hoyt, Kansas; with other relatives and friends including Sharilyn and Steve Gilbert, Harlan and Susan Kneisel.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Freedom Hospice Chaplin Tim Champ officiating.
Cremation to follow service with family inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.
PLEASE NOTE: THE FAMILY ASKS YOU DRESS CASUAL AND WEAR BLUE, CHRISS FAVORITE COLOR.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Dementia Society of America, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
