Ralph W. Davis Jr.
ROBINSON, Kan. Ralph W. Davis Jr., 74, of Robinson, died Wednesday, evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
