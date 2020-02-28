Davis Jr., Ralph W. 1945-2020

ROBINSON, Kan. Ralph W. Davis Jr., 74, of Robinson, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by family, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, where he had been a patient a few days.
He previously had been a resident of Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.
Ralph was born Nov. 6, 1945, at Wichita, the son of Ralph William Davis Sr. and Donna Jean (Morriss) Davis.
He had grown up in Wichita, where he attended school before working to complete his GED at Sabetha.
He served his country with the U.S. Army for four years, discharged in 1966, at the rank of private first class, serving with the First Missile Battalion, 42nd Field Artillery.
Ralph returned home and attended Highland Community College, where he studied juvenile delinquency and accident investigation.
He worked as a tractor and auto mechanic all of his life, not only on his vehicles, but also for community friends, which allowed him to be very good as an auto parts manager for STR, in Hiawatha, which he did for many years, retiring in 2015.
Previously, he worked for Dean Erdley, in Robinson, at the Mobil service station for a number of years, before he operated it for several years on his own.
Ralph also was a dispatcher/deputy for the Brown County Sherriff Department and served as the Robinson City Marshal.
Ralph was a very active, dedicated community servant: a volunteer firefighter with the Robinson Fire Department, retiring as assistant chief after 38 years of service; served on the Brown County Sheriff Reserves for 15 years, where he served as its president. He also coached little league baseball for six years, served on the Robinson Parks & Recreation Committee, active with Cub Scouts, later serving a Scout Master.
Ralph attended the Robinson United Methodist Church thru the years.
When he made time for hobbies, it included oil lamps, HO model trains, and working on his cars and truck.
Ralph memories include: the death of my Mother and Grandson broke my heart. Life Goes on. The night I met my beloved wife; the birth of his daughter and son was great days, and vacationing with best friends, Steve and Sharilyn Gilbert family.
He married Christina M. Butrick, at the Baptist Church in Hiawatha, May 28, 1968. They moved to Robinson shortly after their first child was born and spent the rest of their life in Robinson.
He and Chris were blessed with two children, Dona and Rick.
Chris died July 18, 2019. He was also preceded by: his parents; stepmother; and grandson, Nick Ploeger.
Survivors include: Dona Enke (Willard), of Robinson; son, Rick Davis (Amanda), of New Albany, Ohio; stepbrother, Paul Macartney, of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Matt Ploeger (Nicole), of Atchison, CMCA Hannah Ploeger (Daymond Wallace), of Sicily, Italy, Madeline Davis and Ella Davis, of New Albany; two great-grandsons, Andrew and Lincoln Ploeger, and another on the way.
Surviving also are other relatives and friends including: Sharilyn and Steve Gilbert, and Harlan and Susan Kneisel; in-law, Andi Wallace, of Raleigh, North Carolina.
A celebration of Ralphs life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Chaplin Tim Champ of Freedom Hospice will officiate.
Inurnment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions suggested to: Freedom Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
