Diann Hall 1952-2020

TOPEKA, Kan. Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after fighting a month-long battle with COVID-19. Her son Shane Windmeyer and daughter Jennifer Windmeyer were by her side.
Diann was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Hiawatha, Kanas, the daughter of Joaquin and Jessie (Roubidoux) Mendez. She graduated Hiawatha High School in 1970 and attended Highland Community College.
A member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas & Nebraska, Diann worked in the tribal office bookkeeping and writing grants to benefit the tribe. Married to Frederick Windmeyer (deceased 2003) and remarried Ray Hall.
Diann lived life to the fullest and knew no stranger. Her whole life she treasured family and especially her kids Shane and Jennifer. She loved shopping, fast pitch softball during her younger years, going out for dinner and enjoyed sailing on a cruise ship. This time of year she received so much joy giving Christmas presents and having her kids and family home with her.
Memorials may be given to Diann Hall Memorial Fund c/o Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Any monies will go toward a celebration of her life in 2021 when it is safe for family and friends to be together.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
