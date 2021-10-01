Dickinson, Charlotte A. 1927-2021

Charlotte Ann (Rieger) Dickinson, 94, of rural Hiawatha, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2021, at Valley Falls, Kansas.
Charlotte was born March 21, 1927, near Powhattan, Kansas, to Lloyd Earl and Winifred May (King) Rieger.
She attended Plum Creek School and graduated from Fairview High School in 1944.
Upon graduation from high school, Charlotte was employed for several years at a Hiawatha bank and later part-time in various offices at the courthouse.
Charlotte was united in marriage to Alvin Emery Dickinson on Dec. 15, 1946, at the Evangelical Reformed Church in Fairview, Kansas. To this union were born three children: Linda Stephens, Steven Dickinson and Brenda McNary.
Following their marriage, Charlotte and Alvin made their home in Hiawatha; they moved to a farm south of Hiawatha in 1950.Charlotte was a farm wife for 41 years and helped Alvin with typical farming activities, such as feeding livestock, driving the tractor for hay making, hauling grain to the elevator, taking lunches to the field and going for repair parts.
Mrs. Dickinson was a longtime member of Bethany United Church of Christ and Bethany Womens Guild, where she was very active through the years. She was also a former Primary Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and choir member.
Charlotte was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 0066, VFW 5210 Ladies Auxiliary, and Maple Leaf Squares.
Charlotte and Alvin enjoyed family vacation trips including visiting family in Okinawa, Japan. During retirement years, she enjoyed the tour trips which included visiting 49 states, Panama Canal, Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and Canada.
Charlotte was predeceased by: her parents; her husband, Alvin, on Feb. 26, 2012; her sister, Kathryn Rees and husband, LeRoy Rees, her sister, Mary Holt and husband, Leonard Holt; her brother, Bernard Rieger; her son-in-law, Robert Stephens; her brother-in-law, Warren Dickinson and wife, Dorothy Dickinson, and her sister-in-law, Myrtle Krebs and husband, Elmer Krebs.
Survivors include: her daughters, Linda Stephens of Auburn, Kansas, Brenda (Michael) McNary of Meriden, Kansas; and her son, Steven (Kelly) Dickinson of Horton, Kansas; and sister-in-law, Glenda Rieger of Hiawatha.
Grandchildren surviving include: Marcella (Derek) Barker, Topeka, Kansas, Stephanie Ness, North Branch, Minnesota, Rebecca Dickinson, Merriam, Kansas, Bethanie (Dean) Miller, Norfolk, Nebraska, Matthew McNary, Omaha, Nebraska and Jennifer (Joel) Kruse, St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Step-grandson is Kenneth (Dawn) Stephens, Hiawatha.
Great-grandchildren surviving include: Cody Barker, Trenton Barker, Bailey Dudrey, Dominic Dudrey, Kaleb Miller, Kellie Miller, and Kaycie Miller. Step-great-grandchildren are Derek Stephens and Althea Jo Jante. Step-great-great-grandchild is Carter Jante.
A celebration of Charlottes life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha, with Pastor Shane Spangler officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after Noon on Sunday, Sept. 26, where the family will meet with friends from 6 until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church Memorial Fund, Brown County Historical Society, or Midland Care Hospice, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
