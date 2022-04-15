Michael Dickinson
Michael Mike/ Dick Dickinson was one of five children born to Oliver and Marge Boyer Dickinson. He died unexpectedly at his farm home west of Hiawatha on April 11, 2022, at the age of 52.
He met one of his best childhood friends, Bruce Hollabaugh, at the Hiawatha Hospital that day. The west side of Hiawatha was no match when the Hinkle boys joined in, followed by Overdick and Scott. There wasnt a creek, pond or piece of ground they didnt hunt and fish or at least ask permission.
Dick, a name given by Hiawatha High School principal BH Pennel, graduated from Hiawatha High school with the class of 1988. He proudly bragged how long it took him to pass speech. He was an avid football player and active with FFA. After high school, Mike attended Beloit Technical College.
Later, returning to Hiawatha, Big John set Mike on the right path with assisting him to get hired with NEKM, the local railroad short line, later joining Union Pacific Railroad.
Mike was a giant, not only in size but in heart and spirit. He lived by the lyrics of one of his favorite songs Country Boy can Survive by Hank Williams Jr. Not only enjoying hunting and fishing, he made his dream come true by carrying on the family farm.
22 years ago, Mike became a dad to his pride and joy, Tristan, as proud of Mike was of him, Tristan looked up to Mike in adoration. Carrying on the family tradition, Mike attempted to teach Tristan how to hunt and fish and farm life. However, Tristan taught him a few things as he mastered his own skill, always telling their adventures to all who would listen.
Dick found his brotherhood when he purchased his first 73 Shovelhead. After wrecking it into the bushes on the first kick, you couldnt get him off it. The night before flying out to Mexico, Mike stopped by Worth to pick up two shirts for the trip and they threw in his Road King as a bonus. Dick is well known throughout the biker community, assisting with ABATE Dist 11 events to later starting Hawg Holler Events. He loved tight curves and long stretches of the highway, even in subzero weather.
Mike is preceded in death by: his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts; and uncles.
Mike is survived by: his son, Tristan, at the home; his mother, Marge, Hiawatha; siblings: Angie and Phil Baker, Ulysses, Kansas, Doug and Lisa Dickinson, Glasco, Kansas, Melissa and Chris Wegener, Hiawatha, Martha and Troy Morree, Winfield, Kansas; aunt Peggy and Mike Shipman (Sabetha); six nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. HH brothers and many friends.
A Celebration of Mikes life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha.
Tony French will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 12 noon Monday until 4 pm. Tuesday. The family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, also at the Fisher Community Center.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michael Dickinson Memorial Fund to be designated later, sent in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
