HORTON, Kan. Kylee Eugene Dixon, 33, of Horton, Kansas, chose to be with his Lord and Savior, on June 16, 2023.
Kylee was born on April 7, 1990, in Topeka, Kansas, to Danny Dixon and Pamela (Mayfield) Strecker. Kylee graduated from Stanberry High School in Stanberry, Missouri in Dec. of 2008. He joined the Navy before his high school graduation and was quickly shipped to basic training in Chicago, Illinois. From Chicago, he went to the Navys A school in Pensacola, Florida, where he graduated with honors as a Cryptology Maintenance Technician in 2009.
After completing A School he went to Norfolk, Virginia, where he completed C School with honors in Ancillary Systems, in 2011. Kylee attended Strayer University and received a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Concentration in Homeland Security, also in 2011, with a 4.0 GPA. Kylee then boarded the USS Nimitz, in Everett, Washington, as an Information Dominance Warfare Specialist. Kylee was proud to be able serve his Country and was discharged from the United States Navy Oct. 5, 2012, with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. Kylee was currently receiving 100 percent service-connected disability from the Veterans Administration.
Kylee was a member of the First Baptist Church in Horton. Kylee didnt know a stranger, if you needed help, he was always there putting others before himself.
Survivors of Kylee Eugene Dixon are his fiance;, Azaria Richey; his children, Blake, Paisley, Zaley; his mother, Pamela (Shawn) Strecker; his bonus mother, Georganne Dixon; a sister, Brandi Carlson; a bonus sister, Shawna Strecker; his maternal grandmother, Connie (Kirk) Gries.
Kylee was preceded in death by his father, Danny Dixon and his maternal grandfather, Gene Mayfield.
Kylees ashes will be buried at the VA National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023. Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, Wednesday and Thursday, July 26 and 27, to sign the register book.
