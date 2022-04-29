Dodds, Donald L. 1940-2022

FALLS CITY, Neb. Donald L. Dodds passed away on April 24, 2022, in Falls City.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1940, in Falls City, to Leslie and Eunice (Mason) Dodds.
Don enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962. He spent one year stationed in Duluth, Minnesota and the following three years in Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
At the early age of 11, Don started carrying the Falls City Journal. He graduated from Falls City High School in 1959, then went to work at the Falls City Journal and continued his newspaper career at the Hiawatha World for the next several years, until he later retired. He then worked for a few years at the Sabetha Herald and then went back to the Hiawatha World, before retiring again.
He had many hobbies that included traveling, fishing, woodworking, gardening, mushroom hunting and bowling.
Survivors include: sisters, Pat Scott of Horton, Kansas and Shirley Dodds of Falls City; twin brother, Ronald (Carol) Dodds of Falls City; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by: by his parents and a stillborn sister, Lestina.
Funeral Services: a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Silver Creek Cemetery, with Pastor Gene Rowell officiating.
Military Graveside Honors by Falls City Ceremonial Honor Guard.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, NE 68355, is in charge of arrangements (402)-245-2424.
More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
