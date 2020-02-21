JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Elena Poe Dodge, 65, Jacksonville, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Santa Cecilia Medical Center, Iba, Republic of the Philippines.
She was born March 28, 1954, in Quezon City Philippines.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Dishon Maple- Chaney Funeral Home, in Horton, Kansas.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St Leos Catholic Church.
Burial: Horton Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
