Dodge, Evelyn M. 1932-2021

Evelyn Marie (Couch) Dodge, 89, of Hiawatha, formerly of Powhattan, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha.
She was born on April 19, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Dola and Grace (Steuart) Tucker.
Evelyn graduated from Dennison High School in 1950. She moved to Horton, Kansas, where she was a waitress and met her future husband, William H. Couch. They were married on June 10, 1951, in Horton. They lived with Hughs parents for a year until they could purchase the farm across the road, where they lived until Hughs death in 1995.
Evelyn worked at the Brown County Infirmary and Oak Ridge Nursing Home for many years, as a nursing assistant. She was very dedicated to the residents she worked with.
Evelyn loved to go fishing at the river below their house. She loved working in her flowerbeds and her garden. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Her biggest love was her family.
She married Wayne Dodge on Nov. 7, 1999; he also preceded her in death on July 13, 2009.
Evelyn is survived by: her daughters, Aleica Moore of Topeka, Kansas and Sonja (Tom) Craig of Powhattan, Kansas; also surviving are her grandchildren: Anna (Scott) Woodward, Shaun Craig, Michelle (Rick) Noble, Bruce (Dena) Moore, Meganne Welchhans; and grandson-in-law, George Brown; along with 15 great- grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by: parents; four brothers: Charles, Dola Jr., John, Jim; sister, Lois; son-in-law, Bruce Moore; and granddaughter, Heather Brown.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
