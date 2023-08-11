TOPEKA, Kan. Marvin Milton Dougherty, age 73, of Hiawatha, passed away, Aug. 3, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Marvin was born on Dec. 23, 1949 in Claremore, Oklahoma, to Marvin Louis and Viola Lavera (Money) Dougherty.
TOPEKA, Kan. Marvin Milton Dougherty, age 73, of Hiawatha, passed away, Aug. 3, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Marvin was born on Dec. 23, 1949 in Claremore, Oklahoma, to Marvin Louis and Viola Lavera (Money) Dougherty.
Marvin was raised in the rural Hiawatha and White Cloud, Kansas areas, graduating from Hiawatha High School, in 1969. He was then drafted into the U. S. Army in May of 1970. He served in Vietnam from May of 1971 to Feb. of 1972. He was honorably discharged in May of 1973, having received the National Defense Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Following his discharge, he was employed for many years in bridge construction. He was an enrolled member of the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri and served on the Tribal Council from 1993 to 1994. He also served as a sac and Fox Housing Commissioner from 2012-2014. He was employed by the Sac and Fox Nation for several years, working at the Truck Farm in Powhattan, Kansas, the Trading Post in Reserve, Kansas on the Buffalo Farm and in Maintenance. In Sept. of 1997, he began his employment with the Sac and Fox Casino in groundskeeping and later promoted to maintenance technician. He retired in Feb. of 2007. due to his health.
Marvin is survived by longtime partner, Deb Field of Hiawatha; children, Michael (Lisa) Dougherty, of Falls City, Nebraska, Branson (Trish) Dougherty of Falls City, Marvin Dougherty Jr., of Falls City, Daniel Dougherty, of The Dalles, Oregon, Matthew Dougherty, of Everest, Kansas, Thomas Dougherty, of Wilton, New York, Christine Dougherty, of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jessie Dougherty, of Hiawatha; sisters, Nancy Keller, of Hiawatha, Mary K. Hayes, of Falls City; half-brother, Ron (Rosemary) Creekpaum, of Chandler, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Laus Creek (Anderson) Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Fay Ann Blaylock officiating. Military Honors by Hiawatha Ceremonial Honor Guard and the Iowa Tribe Honor Guard.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, Neb. is in charge of arrangements. (402)-245-2424. More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.