Dunavan, Mark E. 1961-2021

Mark Edward Dunavan, 59, of Hiawatha, was born Sept. 10, 1961, and passed into heaven May 17, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
A celebration of Marks eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Pastor Mike Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Saturday.
Mark was born in Falls City, Nebraska, the only child of George and Rita (Niemeyer) Dunavan. He lived in the Hiawatha area his entire life where he attended schools, graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1979. He was active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He later graduated with a bachelors degree from Washburn University in Topeka.
Mark served his country in the United States Air Force, at the start of Iraq Freedom. His duties as First Lieutenant was launch officer for Minuteman II missiles before being discharged after six years of service. He later served with the 2 BN 130th FA, Kansas Army National Guard in Hiawatha, discharged as sergeant in 2004. Mark worked for the city of Hiawatha in the wastewater department and later for the State of Kansas Department of Corrections before retiring due to health concerns. He still found time to be a ham radio operator, like his dad.
He was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha where he was active on the Church boards.
Survivors include his mother, Rita Dunavan, of Hiawatha; as well as his daughters, who were his greatest joy and source of pride, Alicia Dunavan of Spokane, Washington, Savannah Dunavan of Omaha, Nebraska. Also surviving are many neighbors, relatives, and friends.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, George.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
MASKS ARE REQUESTED
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which also includes Livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
