Rita Marie Dunavan, 86, of Hiawatha, entered into eternal rest on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2023, at Vintage Park where she had been a resident the last few years.

Rita Marie Niemeyer was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Falls City, Nebraska, to the late Herman and Rosa Bauman Niemeyer. She was raised in the Falls City area, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1954. She worked for a few years at the Falls City Community Hospital prior to her meeting her lifetime love, George Dunavan. George and Rita were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1958. The couple were the proud parents of one son, Mark Edward, born on Sept. 10, 1961.

