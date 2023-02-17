Rita Marie Dunavan, 86, of Hiawatha, entered into eternal rest on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2023, at Vintage Park where she had been a resident the last few years.
Rita Marie Niemeyer was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Falls City, Nebraska, to the late Herman and Rosa Bauman Niemeyer. She was raised in the Falls City area, graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1954. She worked for a few years at the Falls City Community Hospital prior to her meeting her lifetime love, George Dunavan. George and Rita were united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1958. The couple were the proud parents of one son, Mark Edward, born on Sept. 10, 1961.
Rita was a member of Saint Anns Catholic Church where she served in numerous capacities through the years. She was a quiet woman who found her joy in serving her church and her family. Choosing not to work outside the home, she dedicated her days to maintaining her home and fussing over Mark and George.
When she wasnt tending to the home, she enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, vacationing with Mark and George, time spent with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and caring for her beloved collections she enjoyed stamps and coins, souvenir spoons from all the places they traveled, and buttons. While these things all were hobbies she enjoyed, none were quite as fulfilling (or challenging) as the one she acquired in May of 2000.
When blessed with her granddaughter, Savannah Marie, Rita found a new and exciting way to occupy her time. And once Savannah started to show herself as a bit of a tomboy who loved fishing and being messy with Grandpa, Rita soon made it her mission to teach her to be a young lady! From things like Sunday curls for church and sitting nicely in a dress to things like cooking and setting quietly to color, Rita was always her most happy with her sweet kiddo at her side. When she discovered that Savannah almost always had a song and that she was always ready to share it, she quickly became known for telling her No singing at the table, Mabel! a phrase Savannah still uses now!
Rita spent the last few years at Vintage Park in Hiawatha where she enjoyed the care of the staff and the friendship of others. As her health worsened she was also cared for by the staff of Freedom Hospice, and the family is so very thankful for the professional and loving care she received from everyone who was a part of her care team.
Rita is predeceased by her husband, George, and son, Mark, as well as her sister, Maryann Faller and brother, Leonard Niemeyer.
She is survived by her Sweet Kiddo, granddaughter, Savannah Dunavan, of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughter, Alicia, of Washington; her sisters, Helen Goltz, of Rulo, Nebraska, and Rosemary Smith, of Claremore, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha. Father Dan Gardner will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Friday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anns Church, Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Freedom Hospice, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
