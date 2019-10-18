HORTON, Kan. Ricky R. Rick Eastwood, 59, Horton, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Survivors: Deb Harms; brother, Jeff Eastwood (Amy), Liberty, Missouri; two stepsons, Matthew Pilant and Kyle Pilant; two stepdaughters, Amber Pilant and Kimberly Tjelmeland; and two stepgrandchildren.
Memorial visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, Mercer Funeral Home.
Memorials: Rick Eastwood Memorial Fund, in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
