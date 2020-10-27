Charles W. Ebel, 85, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at Falls City, Nebraska. He was born May 22, 1935, at Reserve, Kansas, to Herbert and Anna Margaret (Brecht) Ebel.
He married Ramona Fritz on March 9, 1957, at St. Pauls Evangelical Church, north of Falls City.
Charles was raised at Reserve and graduated from Falls City High School in 1953. He attended college for two years at Kansas State and Peru until moving back home to farm. When married the couple established their home south of Reserve until moving to Morrill, Kansas, and in 1968 moved to the current family farm and has lived there since. He was a lifetime farmer and raised livestock.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Puals Lutheran Church at 20th and Towle and member of St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church, north of Falls City, and was an elder and held many positions within the church during his life.
He enjoyed gardening and sharing his bounty with the community, he was fond of Oliver Tractors and loved sports of all types. He served in the Nebraska National Guard for nine years.
Charles is survived by: his wife, Ramona, of Hiawatha; David and his wife Debbie, of Verdon, Deanne Johnson and her husband Lowell of Diagonal, Iowa, Bradley and his wife Sue of Hiawatha, Lori May and her husband Mark of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters, Marilyn McKinsey of Verdon, Carolyn Hall of Omaha, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Royce Linton.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church north of Falls City with Reverend Daniel Gifford officiating. Interment will be in St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Seating will be limited to 50% of capacity per state recommendations and masks are required to be worn. The funeral will be live streamed on the churchs facebook page. www.facebook.com/St-Pauls-Lutheran-Church-Falls-City-204707959580357
The family will receive friend on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. Masks will be required. As published in the Hiawatha World.
