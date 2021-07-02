Edds, William L. 1947-2021

William L. Edds passed away on June 28, 2021, in Topeka.
Bill was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Horton, and grew up in Hiawatha.
Bill was the loving husband to Mary Edds. Bill and Mary were high school sweethearts and they shared an incredible life together, which revolved around their son, Geoffrey Edds, daughter-in-law Meghan Edds, and grandkids, Samantha, Griffin and Gannon.
Bill loved and missed his parents, Albert and Thelma Edds, every day. Bill has one sister who he loved so much, Marjorie Schrader of Billings, Montana. Bill loved his in-laws, Harlan and Betty Buehler and sisters-in-law, Barbara Mitchel and Janet Mendez. Bill had many nieces and nephews that meant the world to him.
Bill was a KU and Washburn Law graduate. Bill was an accomplished attorney. He worked for the State of Kansas his entire career. After his retirement, he helped so many with free legal and income tax services.
Bill loved life! Sports, Music, The Beatles and Guster were his jam. Bill was a world traveler, loved to read, worked out every day and was a heck of an athlete in his day, the self-proclaimed RBI leader for his longtime ball team, Brosius and Slattery.
His softball buddies turned into family for Bill, Mary and Geoff. So many Bill stories and memories.
Bill was known to go after a foul ball and come back to the dugout with a six-pack of Bud. True story! Rebel, life of the party, friend to all, intelligent, that was Bill. Everyone loved Bill and he loved all. We are sad to say goodbye to this man, but we find peace knowing he is now our guardian angel in heaven. This is what he was best at, taking care of his family.
There will be no funeral service, so please grab your favorite beverage and raise a toast to Bill Edds.
Weve opened up a memorial donation with the Hiawatha Animal Humane Society. Bill loved his dogs! Memorial donations can be sent to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
