HIGHLAND, Kan. Joseph Eugene Edie, 88, of Highland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Survivors include: a daughter, Charlene (Jim) Twombly, of White Cloud, Kansas; two sons, Larry (Sharon) Edie and Robert (Jackie) Edie, of Highland.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, at Community Of Christ Church, in Fanning, Kansas.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Highland Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
