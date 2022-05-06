Edwards, Paul W. 1950-2022

Paul Ward Edwards, 71, of Hiawatha, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 2, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born in Los Angeles, California, June 18, 1950, one of five children born to Paul T. and Anne Salisbury Edwards.
The family moved to various places across the United States as his father served as a Presbyterian minister. Paul graduated from North High School in Springfield, Ohio. The family moved to Hiawatha to make their home in 1986, a number of years after retiring as a minister.
Paul volunteered many years for the Morrill Free Public Library. He faithfully attended the Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha.
He is survived by: brothers, Tom Edwards of Hiawatha, John Edwards of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Louise Thomason of Wichita, Kansas, and Mary Edwards of West Lafayette, Indiana; with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Pauls Eternal Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating.
Interment will follow at Hiawatha Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 6 Friday evening.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
