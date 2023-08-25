FALLS CITY, Neb. Estelle Jean Eickhoff, 55, passed away, Aug. 21, 2023, at KU Medical Center, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born Sept. 15, 1967, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Carl Duane and Phyllis Jean (Kelly) Eickhoff. Estelle was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church 6 miles north of Falls City, where she was baptized and confirmed.

She graduated from Falls City High School on May 15, 1985. Estelle learned a great work ethic while growing up on the farm north of Falls City. In 1985, Estelle moved to Auburn to enroll in the services of SE NE Region V Developmental Services. Moving to Wathena, Kansas in 1992, she became enrolled with Doniphan County Services & Work skills. Estelle attended the day program in Troy, Kansas and held various community job placements, including Wathena High School, Highland Community College and McDonalds in St. Joseph. In 2003, she moved to Hiawatha, to be closer to her family. She received services from Brown County Developmental Services and worked for many years in the community, including Laurie Beths Deli, Ampride Store, Nek-Cap and most recently Citizens State Bank. Camp Courage located in Stewartsville, Missouri was an annual trip that Estelle always looked forward to attending.

To plant a tree in memory of Estelle Eickhoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.