FALLS CITY, Neb. Estelle Jean Eickhoff, 55, passed away, Aug. 21, 2023, at KU Medical Center, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born Sept. 15, 1967, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Carl Duane and Phyllis Jean (Kelly) Eickhoff. Estelle was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church 6 miles north of Falls City, where she was baptized and confirmed.
She graduated from Falls City High School on May 15, 1985. Estelle learned a great work ethic while growing up on the farm north of Falls City. In 1985, Estelle moved to Auburn to enroll in the services of SE NE Region V Developmental Services. Moving to Wathena, Kansas in 1992, she became enrolled with Doniphan County Services & Work skills. Estelle attended the day program in Troy, Kansas and held various community job placements, including Wathena High School, Highland Community College and McDonalds in St. Joseph. In 2003, she moved to Hiawatha, to be closer to her family. She received services from Brown County Developmental Services and worked for many years in the community, including Laurie Beths Deli, Ampride Store, Nek-Cap and most recently Citizens State Bank. Camp Courage located in Stewartsville, Missouri was an annual trip that Estelle always looked forward to attending.
Estelle lived an extraordinary life and was a bright light in a very dark world. To know Estelle was to know that you were loved unconditionally and had a true friend for life. She lived a life of joy and fierce love for her family. She had a servant heart and never knew a stranger. She will be missed by many but we take comfort in knowing she is living a life free of pain, sickness and sadness with her Lord and Savior and in the arms of her parents.
Estelle is survived by her brother, Lowell Carl (Mary L) Eickhoff, of Falls City; sister, Kelly Valeria Tatsch, of Enterprise, Alabama; nieces, Megan (David) Green, Enterprise, Carla (Clint) Kage, Beatrice, Nebraska, Kate (Brandon) Cox, San Angelo, Texas; April (Travis) Bramblett, Ozark, Alabama; and nephew, James Eickhoff and special friend, Samantha Chartier of St. Joseph, Missouri; two great-nieces and four great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Carl and Eulalia Eickhoff and Louise Kelly-Lambert and Lowell Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Good News Assembly of God Church, 6th & Reavis, Falls City.
Interment will follow at St. Pauls Lutheran Church Cemetery six miles north of Falls City.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Dorr and Clark Funeral Home at 2303 Harlan Street in Falls City.
Memorials are suggested for Brown County Developmental Services, Hiawatha; Camp Courage in Stewartsville, Missouri and St. Pauls Lutheran Church six miles north, Falls City. As published in the Hiawatha World.
