Elliott, Norman R. 1932-2019

BENDENA, Kan. Norman R. Elliott, 86, of Bendena, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at a hospital in St. Joseph.
Norman was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Ross A. and Christena F. (Albers) Elliott.
He graduated from Troy High School in 1950, graduated from Kansas State University in 1954, with a degree in Animal Husbandry.
Norman was a farmer and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He was in many activities during his lifetime: 4-H, Sports, Past president of County Extension Council, Past president of Farm Bureau, past Vice-president of the Bendena State Bank, 55 years on the board of Rainbow Communications serving 30 years as President, Gideons, a lifetime member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, serving as council president, Sunday School Treasurer, member of the Smithton Masonic Lodge #1 of Highland, Kansas, plus many others.
Norman married Anna L. Clute on Oct. 13, 1957, in Lathrop, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; son-in-law, Bob McKinney; and a brother-in-law, Donald Elder.
Additional survivors include: his children, Denise Tryon (Bruce), Robinson, Kansas, and Cynthia McKinney, St. Joseph, Janet Heinen (Eric), Elk River, Minnesota;
Grandchildren: Tyler Tryon, Jeremy Tryon, Cody McKinney, Holly Ruanto (Peth), Mia McKinney, Sydney Heinen, Mollie Heinen and Morgan Heinen; sister, Leota Elder of Severance, Kansas.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Bendena.
Burial: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, where there will a Masonic & Military Committal.
Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Sunday.
Memorials: St. Johns Lutheran Church.
www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
