Mary Virginia Elsbury was born on Jan. 14, 1932 to Alonzo F. and Zelma Jeanette Meredith Moon on the grounds of her grandparents farm outside of Sedalia, Missouri.
She passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary is survived by: her husband, Sterling L. Elsbury of Hiawatha, Kansas.
She is survived by: two sisters, Jeanette Viebrock and Helen Marie (Lawrence) Adams; as well as brother-in-law, Bill Hayes.
She is also survived by: her son, David (Brenda) Elsbury of Hiawatha; and five grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Henks, Jennifer (Jarred) Kneisel, Jeffrey (Amanda) Elsbury, Mason Binns, and Joseph Binns.
She is also survived by: five great-grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Mary is preceded in death by: her daughter, Karen Elsbury Binns Craig; and her sister, Aleta Jean Hayes.
A local visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
Services for Mary Elsbury will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2018 at South Haven Baptist Church in Belton, Missouri with visitation at 10 am. As published in the Hiawatha World.
