HORTON, Kan. Dorothea Elizabeth Entrikin, 74, of Horton, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Dorothea was born on Dec. 26, 1948, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of William E. and Gladys May Pine Wakefield.
Dorothea graduated from Horton High School in 1967.
She married Jimmy D. Entrikin on May 28, 1967, in Everest, Kansas. To this union, three children were born: Jackie Milroy of Hiawatha, Kansas, Alan Entrikin of Reading, Kansas and Dennis Entrikin of Hiawatha.
She was proud of her accomplishment of working for the Horton Elementary School as the school secretary for 40 years, before retiring in May of 2011. During retirement, she enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, traveling with her siblings, playing cards with anyone who would play with her, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was a member of Horton First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the bells, serving on several church committees and teaching Sunday School.She was also a member of United Methodist Women and Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel.
Dorothea is survived: by daughter, Jackie (Mark) Milroy, of Hiawatha; and sons, Alan (Alicia) Entrikin of Reading and Dennis (Amy) Entrikin of Hiawatha; 19 grandkids: Lisa (Josh) Gibson, Nikki (Zack) Entrikin, Nick Milroy, Austyn Cogdill, Samantha Jadwin, Darrin (Alexis) Walter, Drew (Kylie) Entrikin, Autumn (Daniel) Luckett, Madison Boeckman, William (Macey) Entrikin, Tonya (Adam) Peak, Dylan Boeckman, Ryker (Alexis) Entrikin, Parker Entrikin, Sydnie Boeckman, Miclan Entrikin, Emma Entrikin, Phoenix Entrikin and Xavier Boeckman; 15 great-grandkids: Blayz, Zachary, Frank, Natalie, Jayden, Warren, Anakin, Lucas, Ava-Grace, Blake, Ellianna, Draven, Hexley, Laniey, Milo and two unborn great- grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Mary) Wakefield; sister, Charolotte Euliss.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Jimmy D. Entrikin; her parents, William and Gladys Wakefield; her brothers, Gordan and Alan Wakefield.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church of Horton.
The family will greet friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney funeral home in Horton.
Burial will be at the Horton Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be sent to the Dishon-Maple-Chaney mortuary to be designated at a later time.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
