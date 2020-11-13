Entrikin, Nora E. 1948-2020

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. Nora Eileen (Phipps) Entrikin, 72, passed Nov. 6, 2020. She was born June 18, 1948, married to Roger Entrikin in May of 1968.
Eileen is survived by Roger and four children, Aaron, Derek, Scott and Jaslyn; 13 grandchildren and; three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. at New Trail Fellowship, 1157 2400 Ave., Abilene, KS, 67410. As published in the Hiawatha World.
