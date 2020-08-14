Entrikin, Wilbur 1945-2020

Wilbur "Leroy" Entrikin, 75, of Hiawatha, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born March 15, 1945, to Wilbur and Pansy Entrikin.
Survivors include children: Angie, Mike, Becky, Julie and Billy; siblings, Byron, Dale, Roger, Bobby, Nedra, Dora and John.
He was blessed to have multiple grand and great- grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, brother, Jimmy Don and grandson.
Visitation will be August 9, 2020, at the Troy Christian church, Troy, Kansas, from 2 to 3 p.m. with service at 3.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Memorial fund. As published in the Hiawatha World.
