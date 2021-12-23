Erdley, Gertie 1924-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. On Aug. 8, 1924, I was born to Herman and Selma Olson on a farm east of Robinson. My first home was just east of the Stone Barn and southeast of Robinson. My younger brother, Arthur and I liked to play in that Stone Barn.
I went to grade school at White Eagle Country School and graduated from Robinson High School in 1942.
I worked at Duckwalls in Salina, Kansas during World War II. After the war, on Jan. 21, 1945, I married Allen Dean Erdley. We moved to the town of Robinson into our big white house on the hill. We lived there for 58 years.
We had three children: Carol Louise, Richard Allen and Aaron Dean. I was a Robinson Boy Scout Den Mother and helped with the Robinson 4H club.
I was a lifelong member, baptized and confirmed, at the Upper Wolf Lutheran Church south of Robinson and taught Sunday School for many years. As a member of ELCW, I also helped sew many quilts that were shipped to countries overseas, through Lutheran World Relief.
I helped begin and oversee the Robinson Memorial Park which was a Memorial to my husband, Dean Erdley. I was a member of the Robinson American Legion Auxiliary. I also worked at the Bank of Robinson from 1963 to 2004, for 41 years. I worked on the Robinson Election Committee, was a member of the Senior Citizens Board, and volunteered at the Community Grocery Store.
In May 2007, I left our big house on the hill in Robinson and moved to an apartment at Maple Grove in Hiawatha. In 2017, I moved to the Pines in Hiawatha, where I had the loving and wonderful care for the rest of my earthly years.
Surrounded by family and all the love of my wonderful caregivers at the Pines, I peacefully left this earth in the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
A Celebration of Gertrudes Eternal Life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Upper Wolf Lutheran Church, southeast of Robinson, with Pastor Fran Lantz officiating.
Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
