Evans, Beverly J. 1944-2022

VILLAGE MILLS, Texas Beverly Evans (Nichols) passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at age 77.
Beverly was born in 1944, and spent her lifetime demonstrating how to be the hands and feet of Jesus serving others.
Beverlys famous pies were a true testimony of her heart. The crust she gently rolled out as she poured elements of love into every stroke of her rolling pin. She made sure it was just right, not to thick, dont pinch the edges, with just the right ingredients to make it perfect for whatever it would hold. The inside of the pie was filled with life. This is where she understood the importance of being unique, finding the right flavor, and making sure it would bring happiness to those she loved. Whether cherry, gooseberry, coconut or chocolate, she understood her flavor was the favor that would bring a lifetime of love and hope to those she cherished and loved to served.
Beverly Jean retired from Highland Community Center in Oct. of 2020, to spend her final days with her twins and their families, Jan (Texas) and Jeff (Missouri).
Beverly was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Allen (Highland) and Vicky Root (Topeka).
Beverly is proceeded in death by: her husband, Robert Evans; her parents, Rufus and Viola Nichols; and her sister, Jan Wanlass.
Beverly Jean Nichols walked this earth as a humble spirit and servant of God. When asked why she chose her slice of life, she would simply say, They need me. A pie and its crust work together, to create a perfect harmony. They love, they sacrifice, and they bring joy to others. Decades of smiling faces, after one bite of her pie, have now illuminated her pathway to heaven.
Her last and final word to all her friends and all her cherished family, I love you, love you, love you.
Memorial Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Soldier Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Highland Senior Center or Soldier Hall c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.