BERN, Kan. Jane Kathryn (Giesel) Aeschliman Evans, 77, of Bern, was called home to her Lord while her husband, Bob, was by her side on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Jane was born at the Seneca, Kansas hospital on Feb. 15, 1945. Jane, along with her parents, Jess and Mildred (Bales) Giesel and her brother, Jim, resided at the Giesel family farm four miles east of Bern. In this home, she learned to love God, family, music, to work hard and to be kind to others. Later, she passed these same traits onto her children. Jane took dance and ballet and was involved in 4H. At age six, she began piano lessons and in seventh grade, she won first place at a talent contest for her piano solo.

