BERN, Kan. Jane Kathryn (Giesel) Aeschliman Evans, 77, of Bern, was called home to her Lord while her husband, Bob, was by her side on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Jane was born at the Seneca, Kansas hospital on Feb. 15, 1945. Jane, along with her parents, Jess and Mildred (Bales) Giesel and her brother, Jim, resided at the Giesel family farm four miles east of Bern. In this home, she learned to love God, family, music, to work hard and to be kind to others. Later, she passed these same traits onto her children. Jane took dance and ballet and was involved in 4H. At age six, she began piano lessons and in seventh grade, she won first place at a talent contest for her piano solo.
Music has always been a big part of her life. Her children clearly remember waking up to the sound of her playing beautiful piano music and she would accompany them singing at church on occasion. At the United Methodist Church in Bern, she was the accompanist for the choir and taught Sunday School. She was also the church secretary in 2001, and later created the monthly newsletter and did scheduling. At Bern High School, Jane played the clarinet and was in a clarinet quartet which received a number one rating at State music. She began teaching piano lessons and would accompany musicians on numerous occasions. She attended Washburn University as a piano music major where she was second chair clarinet in the band, played golf, took French class and was on the bowling team.
Jane worked at the A&W Root Beer stand and then Farmers State Bank in Sabetha. She also worked at the Apostolic Christian Home as a bookkeeper/receptionist, where she was their first full time office worker and later, she worked at Ag Design, Sulco Insurance Inc., and for Dale Ulrich, CPA.
Jane enjoyed music, reading, playing bridge, collecting recipes and spending time with Bob, her six children and 15 grandchildren.
On June 20, 1965, she married Wayne Aeschliman. Wayne and Jane enjoyed taking care of many animals over the years. She continued to teach piano, instructing over 25 students and raised beagles which, when old enough, were sold and shipped to New York. They lived in Woodlawn for two years and in 1967, moved to the East Giesel house. Wayne started auctioneering and Jane would clerk some of his sales. In 1969, they bought the Hiawatha Auction Company where Jane operated the cafe; and later clerked the sales. Wayne passed away in 1981.
On Aug. 29, 1987, she married Bob Evans. Bob and Jane enjoyed a beautiful honeymoon in Hawaii. They enjoyed going to movies, going out to eat and dancing together. They vacationed in Colorado and enjoyed weekend concerts in Kansas City. Janes health began to decline in 2002 and with Bob by her side, every step of the way, she continued to trust in God. She did not let her health get in the way of her giving advice to her children and grandchildren and being kind to everyone who crossed her path. Bob and Jane were married for 35 years.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Wayne Aeschliman.
She is lovingly remembered by: her husband, Bob Evans; her brother, Jim (Terri) Giesel; her son, Mike (Betsy) Aeschliman and their children, Nathan, Samuel (Abigail) and Benjamin (Fran); her son, Mark (Janice) Aeschliman and their children, Andrew (Anna) and Dylan (Holly); and her daughter, Amy (David) Hastings and their children: Morgan, Tori and Lindsey. Through her marriage to Bob, she gained three additional daughters: Angie (Nathan) Fowler and their children: Marin, Barrett and Finn; Shanna (Jack) Bauer and their children: Johnny and Isaac; and Nikki (Jeff) Spindle and their children, Sophia and Eliana. She is also survived by: her extended family, including: a niece and nephew; cousins; aunts; uncles and their respective families.
Jane was an inspiration to many, and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Bern United Methodist Church in Bern, Kansas.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha.
Interment will be made in the Sabetha Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Bern United Methodist Church, Fairview United Church of Christ, Apostolic Christian Home and the Sabetha Community Hospital, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.
