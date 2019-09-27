Ewing, Mary E. 1921-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mary E. Ewing, 98, of rural Hiawatha, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Center.
Mary Elizabeth Pyle was born April 13, 1921, at home, in Hamlin, Kansas, to Frank and Ruth (Kern) Pyle. Mary was born on her fathers birthday.
Mary Elizabeth rode her horses to Mulberry Grade School, which she attended eight years. She attended Hamlin High School and graduated in 1939. Again, she rode her horse for two years and then rode in a car the last two years with a neighbor. She played on the girls basketball and softball teams, played trumpet and sang in the glee club while in high school.
Mary attended Kansas State University for one year.
On March 6, 1941, she married Edward Ewing. They lived on a farm south of Padonia, Kansas for most of her life. First, in a three room house, which was just north of the present house.
Throughout her life, Mary Ewing taught Sunday School classes for children of all ages. She taught nursery school at Hamlin Baptist Church for several years. After joining the Padonia Methodist Church, she taught high school age Sunday school classes. She joined the Methodist Church, in Hiawatha, in 1965, where she taught 7th and 8th grade Sunday school classes.
Mary was active in both church, and community clubs and activities.
Mary was a charter member of the Padonia PEP unit and held most of the offices in the Methodist Womans Society of Christian Services. She also assisted in the making of the Padonia cookbook.
She assisted in her childrens school activities, where she was a member of the Kitchen Quarterback Club, at Hiawatha High School, a group formed to teach mothers about football and as a chaperone at many of her childrens school activities.
For many years, Mary worked in Hiawatha, at Bierers clothing store, A & B Fabrics, WW Shoes and the KSU Extension office.
Mary loved gardening and annually filled her freezer with produce from her garden. She also loved her kittens and was still talking about the kittens, who followed her to the milk house and garden.
Mary seldom spent a day without a needle in her hand. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, having made over 30 quilts by hand.
Left to cherish her memory are: two sons, Jim (Debra) and Larry (Beverly), of Hiawatha; one daughter, Martha, of Holt, Michigan; six grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by her sister, Rachel Sanner, of Waterville, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother and sister-in-law, Dewey and Donna Pyle; brother-in-law, Russell Sanner; and daughters-in-law, Anita Ewing and Paula Ewing.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Visitation: one hour prior to services.
Friends may call after noon until 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be given to: Brown County Historical Society, in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhomecom. As published in the Hiawatha World.
