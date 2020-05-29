Ewy Oltjen, Carolyn

Carolyn Ewy Oltjen
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. Carolyn Ewy Oltjen, 87, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Carroll County.
The daughter of Walter and Elma Ewy, she was born and raised in Stafford, Kansas, and lived most of her life in Maryland.
She received a registered nursing (RN) degree from Kansas State University and married Robert Raymond Oltjen from Robinson, Kansas, in 1956.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, was active in P.E.O., enjoyed playing bridge, attending church, traveling and socializing with friends and family.
She leaves behind: two siblings; three children: Brent Oltjen, Julie Hostetler and Lisa Herman; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.