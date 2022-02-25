Exon, Chazz R. 1992-2022

OLATHE, Kan. Chazz Robert Exon, 29, of Olathe, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home.
Chazz was born Oct. 30, 1992, in Hiawatha, Kansas, the oldest of four children born to Cliff and Stacy Overfield Mackey.
Chazz graduated with the class of 2011 from Hiawatha High School and attended K-State University prior to moving in 2014, to Olathe to being a career with OReilly Auto Parts, leading up to his current position as territory sales manager where he had received numerous sales awards.
Chazz was blessed with a loving big family and an endless list of friends and associates.
He was preceded in death by: his grandfather, Jim Garrett; grandmothers, Josephine Beckner, Betty Satterfield; infant cousin, Paige Bostic; great-grandfather, Robert Exon Sr.; and grandfather, George Mackey.
Survivors include: his parents, Cliff and Stacy Mackey of Hiawatha; brothers, Nicholas of Olathe and Sidney Mackey of Hiawatha; sisters: Breanna Mackey of Kansas City, and Courtney Joslin of Falls City, Nebraska; two nieces, Gabby and Reyna Mackey of Hiawatha; grandmothers: Linda Garrett of Hiawatha, Sheri Mackey of Wyoming; grandfather, Dr. Robert and Karen Exon of Council Grove, Kansas; great-grandmother, Onalee Exon of Topeka, Kansas.
Growing up with his aunt, Renee Garrett Bostic, and uncles, Jeff Luoma and James Garrett, III; three aunts: Heidi Mackey, Kathy Waters and Christine Goldsberry, with numerous other aunts and uncles.
Chazz has an enormous list of cousins, most of which he considered siblings due to their bonds he shared with them. Being a friend of Chazzs was considered an honor, because having that meant you were bonded for life and he would walk through fire for you. He touched the heart of so many people and accomplished so much in just the short 29 years, we were blessed to have him and his legacy will carry on forever.
A celebration of Chazzs life is planned for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Road in Hiawatha. Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Interment will follow Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Friday, where the family will meet from 4 until 6 p.m. that afternoon.
MASKS REQUESTED, NOT REQUIRED.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Chazz Exon Memorial Fund which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Memories or words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
